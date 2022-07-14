Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,038,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

