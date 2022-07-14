Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.79. 77,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average of $264.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

