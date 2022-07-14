Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.36. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

