Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.23. 437,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,767. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.