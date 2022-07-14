Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.95. 706,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.80 and its 200-day moving average is $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

