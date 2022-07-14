Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 122,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,500. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48.

