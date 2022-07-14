Vanilla Network Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00006006 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $703,467.72 and $688.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00063562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

