Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $832.60

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.60 ($9.90) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($9.97). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($9.90), with a volume of 162,101 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 832.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 832.60.
Vedanta Resources Company Profile (LON:VED)
Read More
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.