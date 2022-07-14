Velan (TSE:VLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.74, with a volume of 5450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The firm has a market cap of C$161.90 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Velan Company Profile (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

