Verso (VSO) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Verso (VSO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Verso has a total market cap of $397,487.37 and $25,754.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00061938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001914 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

