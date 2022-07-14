VIMworld (VEED) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $440,545.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. VIMworld has a market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $440,545.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars.

