Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.02

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 101681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

VCISY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vinci from €118.00 ($118.00) to €112.00 ($112.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vinci from €120.00 ($120.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vinci from €105.00 ($105.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vinci Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

