Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,977 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,901. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.77.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

