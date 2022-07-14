Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $8.90 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.82. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,654. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

