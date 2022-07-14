Vision Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

BAC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 1,656,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,594,732. The company has a market cap of $241.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

