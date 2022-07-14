Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.98. The stock had a trading volume of 576,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.13. The company has a market cap of $427.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

