Vision Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

VBK traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,895. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

