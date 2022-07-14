Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 210,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

