Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,407 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $74,540,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 105,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

