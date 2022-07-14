Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $271.06

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.06 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.09). Volex shares last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.22), with a volume of 496,880 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Volex from GBX 510 ($6.07) to GBX 440 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Volex alerts:

The company has a market cap of £420.61 million and a PE ratio of 1,766.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.20. Volex’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 5,000 shares of Volex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($14,569.46).

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.