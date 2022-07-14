Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NYSE WBX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,816. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

