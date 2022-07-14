Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 26,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 22.3% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.18. The stock had a trading volume of 153,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.73. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $348.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

