Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.92. 109,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,652,319. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average of $138.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $347.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

