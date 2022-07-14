Waltonchain One Day Volume Reaches $14.22 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $17.20 million and $14.22 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,440,768 coins and its circulating supply is 80,465,556 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars.

