Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.80 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.80 million and $4.41 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00282456 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008254 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

