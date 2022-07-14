Welch Group LLC Acquires 4,945 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 323,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,086. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.