Welch Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,112. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

