Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,081 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.2% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,365,949. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

