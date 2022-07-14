Welch Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.77. 5,429,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,440,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

