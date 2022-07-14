Welch Group LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $347.42. 901,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.80 and a 200-day moving average of $392.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.