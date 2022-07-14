Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 77,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$50.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Western Resources (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

