Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Woolworths Group to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Woolworths Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $24.70 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

