Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.40

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.40 and traded as high as $28.39. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 4,215 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44.

About Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

