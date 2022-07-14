Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 13%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares shot up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.65. 84,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,051,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -5.95.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
