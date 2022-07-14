Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 40,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,777,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $921.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.
About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.