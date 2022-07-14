Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 40,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,777,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $921.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

