1,458 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $345.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.98.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

