2,865 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $326.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.11 and its 200-day moving average is $282.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $334.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

