44,408 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 962,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

