4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL) Insider Purchases £7,000 in Stock

4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL – Get Rating) insider Eloy Mazon purchased 10,000 shares of 4GLOBAL stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,325.40).

Eloy Mazon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Eloy Mazon acquired 7,500 shares of 4GLOBAL stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,244.05).

On Monday, May 23rd, Eloy Mazon acquired 3,000 shares of 4GLOBAL stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £2,310 ($2,747.38).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Eloy Mazon acquired 63,000 shares of 4GLOBAL stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £45,990 ($54,697.91).

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.43 million and a PE ratio of 3,307.50. 4GLOBAL plc has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 97 ($1.15).

4GLOBAL plc operates as a technology and professional services company worldwide. It operates Sport Intelligence, a platform that provides data, software, and services to governments, cities and local authorities, sporting federations, and activity providers for use in evidence-based decision making and predictive modelling.

