7,979 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $462.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,040. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.