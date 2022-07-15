AAF Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,045 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 0.5% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC owned 10.09% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,764,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,984,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:QQQM traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.31. 7,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average of $136.37. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.78 and a twelve month high of $167.91.

