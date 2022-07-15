AAF Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AAF Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.8% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 ETF

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,208,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.43. 157,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,498,254. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.55.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.