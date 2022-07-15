ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

