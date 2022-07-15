Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.73 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

