Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.73 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.