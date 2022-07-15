Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.73 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.41.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
