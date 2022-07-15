abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 213,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $16.39 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

