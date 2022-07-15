Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $282,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

