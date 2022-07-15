Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $106,000 Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

NASDAQ PCTTU opened at $8.40 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

