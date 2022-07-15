Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

