Accel Wealth Management Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,918,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

NYSE NTR opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.59. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

