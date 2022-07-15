Accel Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

